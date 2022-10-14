Overnight cruise ship service piloted in Nha Trang Bay
The south central province of Khanh Hoa has just approved a new tourist service: an overnight cruise ship in Nha Trang Bay.
The south central province of Khanh Hoa has just approved a new tourist service: an overnight cruise ship in Nha Trang Bay. (Photo: sealifegroup.com)Hanoi (VNA) – The south central province of Khanh Hoa has just approved a new tourist service: an overnight cruise ship in Nha Trang Bay.
This service is currently in its pilot phase of 12 months, Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) quoted the provincial People’s Committee as saying on October 14.
The overnight cruise ship in Nha Trang Bay is like a floating hotel with a maximum capacity of 100 visitors.
Guests will be picked up at Nha Trang port in the afternoon. Then they will tour Nha Trang Bay and spend a night on board until the next morning./.