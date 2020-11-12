Business Forum promotes Vietnam - Germany economic, trade cooperation A forum for the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and Germany was held in Hanoi on November 12.

Business Vietnam Business Summit 2020 opens The Vietnam Business Summit (VBS) 2020, the largest annual trade and investment promotion event in the country, opened in Hanoi on November 12.

Business Project launched to ensure legal assurance in rubber wood industry The Vietnam Rubber Association (VRA) on November 11 kicked off a project promoting the sector’s compliance with the Vietnam Timber Legal Assurance System (VNTLAS).

Business Vietnamese, Polish ministries sign MoU on finance cooperation The finance ministries of Vietnam and Poland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in a range of fields between the two sides.