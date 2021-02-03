Overseas Vietnamese make active contributions to homeland: official
Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vietnamese people living abroad have made significant contribution to the country’s socio-economic development, said Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi at a gathering in Ho Chi Minh City on February 3.
At the meeting held on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year, Khoi, also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, presented outstanding overseas Vietnamese in the city with gifts from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
He noted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, overseas Vietnamese have adhered to prevention and control measures and actively taken part in the charity work.
They worked to overcome difficulties last year to stablise their production and business in the city and generate jobs for locals, Khoi said, requesting municipal relevant departments and sectors to create favourable policies for them.
He took the occasion to brief overseas Vietnamese on the outcomes of the recent 13th National Party Congress, during which Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected to the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
The official stated the congress has set out the Party’s future activities to focus on ensuring people’s rights and happiness.
Vietnamese people, no matter where they are, are always a part of the nation, Khoi affirmed.
He underscored that sci-tech development is the only path for the nation to realise its 2030 targets and overseas Vietnamese is an important bridge in helping Vietnam boost its transformation and growth.
Dinh Vinh Cuong, a Vietnamese expatriate in Japan, praised the organisation of the congress, adding that key documents were approved to further develop the nation.
According to him, overseas Vietnamese paid particular attention to such contents of the event as the enhancement of the anti-corruption fight and the implementation of open policies that will attract more expatriates to make further contributions to the homeland./.