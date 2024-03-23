The painting collection marks the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (Photo: The Ministry of Culture , Sports and Tourism)

Hanoi (VNA) - A painting collection has been issued to mark the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory, which falls on May 7.

Published by the Grassroots Culture Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the collection features 70 paintings selected from more than 500 works by nearly 300 authors who took part in a drawing competition from October 26, 2023.

It aims to popularise the great significance of the Dien Bien Phu Victory in particular and the resistance war against French colonialism in the the struggle for national independence to the public. They also honour the sound and creative leadership and political, military and diplomatic policies of the Party, which contributed to that victory.

These paintings are expected to disseminate and educate patriotism, revolutionary heroism, and the spirit of great national solidarity. They also honour the armed forces and people from all walks of life for their great contributions.



On March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army launched the first attack against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Dien Bien Phu, starting a 56-day historic campaign whose victory directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.



During the 56 days of undaunted, brave, and creative fighting, the Vietnamese army and people created the Dien Bien Phu Victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”.



President Ho Chi Minh affirmed that the Dien Bien Phu Victory was a golden milestone in history that created the foundation and conditions for the Vietnamese people to secure victory in the resistance war against the US, liberate the South, and reunify the country in 1975./.