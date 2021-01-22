Culture - Sports Various activities to be held in celebration of Tet Vietnamese people nationwide will have an opportunity to experience various activities to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival 2021 in the new normal state aligned with pandemic prevention measures, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.

Culture - Sports National Olympic Committee designs plan for 2021 The Vietnam National Olympic Committee will organise various community and high-performance sport activities and prepare for the 31st SEA Games and the 11th ASEAN Para Games as well as important international sport Olympics in 2021, heard a meeting of the standing board of the committee on January 20.

Culture - Sports Nam Can Tho University student crowned Vietnam Miss University Le Thi Tuong Vy, a student from the Nam Can Tho University was crowned the 2020 Vietnam Miss University at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 19 evening.