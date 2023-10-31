Partnership helps improve digital skills for teachers, students
A cooperation agreement on equipping teachers and students with knowledge of Internet safety and improving their digital skill was inked between the Ministry of Education and Training’s Vietnam National Institute of Educational Sciences (VNIES), Vietnet Information Technology and Communication Centre (Vietnet-ICT) and Meta Group in Hanoi on October 31.
VNIES Director Prof. Dr. Le Anh Vinh speaks at the signing ceremony (Photo: Ministry of Education and Training).
The agreement aims to bring greater benefits to the education of digital skill in Vietnam, contributing to the development of the country and the Government's efforts in providing the best training, and developing necessary skills in cyberspace for a generation of digital citizens today and in the future.
VNIES Director Prof. Dr. Le Anh Vinh said the Ministry of Education and Training has paid special attention to improving the digital capability for students nationwide, adding that the institute has collaborated with a number of units to build a digital competency framework for Vietnamese students with detailed surveys to provide practical solutions.
According to Vinh, initiatives of the Meta Group and efforts made by Vietnet-ICT in recent times are consistent with VNIES’s goals and visions. Therefore, the agreement will create a safe technology environment for users, helping young citizens become smart and responsible users in the digital environment.
VNIES, Vietnet- ICT and Meta Group have coordinated to successfully implement many activities to improve digital skills and provide knowledge of Internet safety for teachers and students through the programme “We Think Digital”, which is a long-term commitment of Meta in Vietnam.
Since 2019, the programme has directly trained 9,000 teachers of secondary and high schools in 41 provinces and cities across the country.
A total of more than 690,000 students have been equipped with digital skills and and knowledge of Internet safety through empowering local teachers and student ambassadors of the programme./.