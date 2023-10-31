Society Hoi An, Da Lat join UNESCO Creative Cities Network The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have been named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in terms of music, and crafts and folk art, respectively.

Society Vietnam requires policies for high-quality STEM education Vietnam needs a comprehensive investment strategy and supportive policies to encourage universities to invest in the education of high-quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professionals, thereby laying the groundwork for the country's scientific and technological advancement, educational experts have said.

Society Traffic accidents surge in 10 months: Statistics A total of 5,496 people were killed and 6,973 others injured in 9,826 traffic accidents nationwide in the first 10 months of this year, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society Third HCM City Tourism Week slated for this December The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 10 with a wide range of activities promising memorable experiences for both domestic and international visitors.