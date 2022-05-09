Party Central Committee discusses building Party organisations, developing membership
The 13th Party Central Committee entered the fifth day of its ongoing 5th plenum on May 9, focusing on the project on building Party organisations and developing membership.
Hanoi (VNA) - The 13th Party Central Committee entered the fifth day of its ongoing 5th plenum on May 9, focusing on the project on building Party organisations and developing membership.
On behalf of the Politburo, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong presided over the morning session.
In the afternoon, officials worked in groups to scrutinise a report on the leadership and intruction of the Politburo and the Secretariat in 2021; and a project on the establishment of provincial steering committees for the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena.
Also in the afternoon, the Politburo held a meeting to look into the content discussed by the Party Central Committee on the 10-year implementation of the Resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws in the period of comprehensive promotion of doi moi (renewal process); the 15-year implementation of the Resolution of the seventh session of the 10th Party Central Committee on agriculture, farmers and rural areas; and the 20-year implementation of the Resolution of the 9th Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy./.