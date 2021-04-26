Politics Commune on Phu Quoc Island to hold elections early The National Election Council recently issued Dispatch No 533/HDBCQG-VP dated April 20, allowing Tho Chau island commune of Phu Quoc city to hold the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 21, two days earlier than the national election day.

Politics New NA Chairman receives more congratulations Parliamentary leaders of foreign countries continued to send letters of congratulations to National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as the top leader of the Vietnamese legislature.

Politics PM wraps up working trip to attend ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi at midnight on April 24, successfully concluding their trip to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics Prime Minister attends ASEAN Leader’s Meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 24 attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting held at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, the first in-person meeting of its kind in 2021.