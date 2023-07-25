Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong praised and thanked domestic artists and members of the Alliance of Arts and Literature Associations of Vietnam (VULA) for their contributions to the country over the past 75 years during a ceremony marking the VULA’s 75th founding anniversary (July 25) in Hanoi on July 25.



In his speech, the Party chief said with the past achievemetns, the literature and art sector has played a significant role in the task of building a cultural environment and combating all wrongdoings, thereby creating a healthy atmosphere in the society.



The Party and State always encourage artists’ exploration and respect their freedom of artistic creativity, advocate issuing special mechanisms and policies for literature, art and artists in line with the country's socio-economic development, he said, adding that the Party, State and people always expect artists to produce more works of even higher value in terms of ideas and artistry, reflecting the reality of the country truthfully, profoundly anf fully during the period of renewal, integration and development.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



He asked artists to regularly draw valuable lessons from previous generations to move forward with greater confidence and steadfastness.



The leader proposed that Party committees and authorities at all levels should be fully aware of the important role and position of culture, literature and arts in the cause of renovation, national construction and defence; consistently encourage and facilitate cultural and artistic activities through mechanisms and policies, such as providing financial support, opening creative camps as well as discovering, training, and nurturing artistic talents.



The VULA chapters from the central to local levels were asked to improve their working efficiency, renew operation methods and work closely with ministries and agencies to fulfill their assigned tasks, foster training of political and professional knowledge and morality for artists and encourage them to contribute more to the development of culture, literate and arts at home.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

As of May, 136 authors and co-authors were awarded and posthumously awarded the Ho Chi Minh Prize for Literature and Arts while and 665 others were also awarded and posthumously awarded the State Prize for Literature and Arts. Hundreds of artists were honoured with the titles of Labour Hero, Hero of the Armed Forces, and noble awards such as the Independence Order, Ho Chi Minh Order and Labour Order. As many as 452 artists were recognised as People's Artists and 2,621 others received the title of Meritorious Artist.



On the occasion, composer Do Hong Quan, Secretary of the Party Delegation to and Chairman of the VULA, presented the insignia “For the cause of literature and arts of Vietnam” to Party chief Trong./.