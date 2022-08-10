Party commission delegation visit Khmer-Vietnam Association in Phnom Penh
A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission led by its Deputy Chairman Pham Tat Thang visited the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and presented gifts to Vietnamese-origin Cambodian community in the country.
Phnom Penh (VNA) – A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission led by its Deputy Chairman Pham Tat Thang visited the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and presented gifts to Vietnamese-origin Cambodian community in the country.
President of the Khmer-Vietnam Association Sim Chy briefed the delegation on the operations of the association recently, and underlined that the majority of Cambodian people of Vietnamese origin are facing difficulties in getting legal documents and settling down, especially those living on Tonle Sap and along the Mekong River.
He suggested that the commission and relevant agencies of Vietnam continue to work with Cambodian authorities to help ensure the legitimate rights and interest of the community.
For his part, Thang hailed the role of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in connecting the Vietnamese community in the country and their fellows at home, and reinforcing the Vietnam-Cambodia relations.
He underlined that the Party and State of Vietnam always consider the Vietnamese community abroad as an integral part of the Vietnamese nation. The Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission encourages the community to overcome difficulties, promote their solidarity and well abide by Cambodian policies and laws, and integrate into the host society, he said.
On this occasion, the delegation presented gifts to 25 poor Vietnamese-origin Cambodian households in Phnom Penh.
Earlier the same day, the delegation visited and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia./.
President of the Khmer-Vietnam Association Sim Chy briefed the delegation on the operations of the association recently, and underlined that the majority of Cambodian people of Vietnamese origin are facing difficulties in getting legal documents and settling down, especially those living on Tonle Sap and along the Mekong River.
He suggested that the commission and relevant agencies of Vietnam continue to work with Cambodian authorities to help ensure the legitimate rights and interest of the community.
For his part, Thang hailed the role of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in connecting the Vietnamese community in the country and their fellows at home, and reinforcing the Vietnam-Cambodia relations.
He underlined that the Party and State of Vietnam always consider the Vietnamese community abroad as an integral part of the Vietnamese nation. The Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission encourages the community to overcome difficulties, promote their solidarity and well abide by Cambodian policies and laws, and integrate into the host society, he said.
On this occasion, the delegation presented gifts to 25 poor Vietnamese-origin Cambodian households in Phnom Penh.
Earlier the same day, the delegation visited and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia./.