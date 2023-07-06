Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi Council devises key tasks, measures to foster development The Hanoi People’s Council has adopted a resolution on its socio-economic development and budget collection and spending tasks in the second half of 2023, with seven groups of key implementation measures.

Politics “Bamboo diplomacy” aims to protect national interests: expert The promotion of the "bamboo diplomacy" demonstrates Vietnam's confidence in foreign affairs, and serves the goal of ensuring national interests under all circumstances and at all times, said Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Futures under the University of Queensland in Australia.

Politics Vietnam, Greece look to expand friendship, cooperation A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Greece from July 2 to July 6.