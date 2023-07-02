A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by Politburo member, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac, paid a working visit to Switzerland, from June 26 to July 2.

During the visit, Trac informed the hosts about Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements in recent years.

Speaking highly of Vietnam’s role and position in the region and the world, the Swiss hosts affirmed that, Switzerland considers Vietnam a top important partner in Southeast Asia, and wanted to further promote ties in various areas, especially economy, trade, and investment.

They also introduced Switzerland’s anti-corruption strategy for the 2021-2024 period, with specific measures and hand-on experiences.

On this occasion, Trac also met with representatives of the overseas Vietnamese community in the European country./.

