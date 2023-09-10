This is the first time a US President has made a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

The visit takes place when the two countries are marking the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Partnership.

The outstanding outcomes of the Vietnam-US bilateral relationship over the past nearly three decades provide the basis to affirm that the State visit of President Biden to Vietnam will be another significant milestone in the two countries’ joint journey for peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development for the region and the world./.

VNA