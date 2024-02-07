Party leader offers incense in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on February 7 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people.
VNA
VNA
Vietnamese traditional Tet celebrated in UK
Vietnamese people living in the UK have joined local people in a series of activities imbued with Vietnam’s traditional cultural features, to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Dragon. The event helped spread Vietnam’s cultural beauty among local people.
Vietnamese calligraphy reaches the world
Acquiring calligraphic words has become one of the most beautiful customs among Vietnamese people during the Tet holidays, as these words symbolise wishes for good fortune, peace, and prosperity. To uphold this cultural beauty, one overseas Vietnamese in Australia has been diligently working to introduce calligraphy to international friends and the younger Vietnamese generation abroad.
M’Nong Gong: Sacred treasure of Central Highlands
For ethnic groups in the Central Highlands, the gong is not only a musical instrument but also a magical tool used in their polytheist religion, and is therefore held in solemn esteem by local people. Join us on a tour to the region to see how the M’Nong people, an indigenous ethnic group, have attempted to preserve their gong space.
Vietnam’s export revenue up 4.1% in first half of January
Vietnam had shipped 15.08 billion USD worth of products overseas as of January 15, a year-on-year increase of 4.1%, the General Statistics Office has announced.
Deputy PM urges strict punishments of IUU violations
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has urged relevant quarters to prevent fishing vessels from encroaching on foreign waters, and take stringent measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.