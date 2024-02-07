Videos Vietnamese traditional Tet celebrated in UK Vietnamese people living in the UK have joined local people in a series of activities imbued with Vietnam’s traditional cultural features, to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Dragon. The event helped spread Vietnam’s cultural beauty among local people.

Videos Vietnamese calligraphy reaches the world Acquiring calligraphic words has become one of the most beautiful customs among Vietnamese people during the Tet holidays, as these words symbolise wishes for good fortune, peace, and prosperity. To uphold this cultural beauty, one overseas Vietnamese in Australia has been diligently working to introduce calligraphy to international friends and the younger Vietnamese generation abroad.

Videos M’Nong Gong: Sacred treasure of Central Highlands For ethnic groups in the Central Highlands, the gong is not only a musical instrument but also a magical tool used in their polytheist religion, and is therefore held in solemn esteem by local people. Join us on a tour to the region to see how the M’Nong people, an indigenous ethnic group, have attempted to preserve their gong space.