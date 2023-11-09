Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ( centre) congratulates former Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (first, left) and former Deputy PM Pham Gia Khiem at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Former Politburo members, former Deputy Prime Ministers Truong Hoa Binh and Pham Gia Khiem were conferred badges for their respective 50-year and 45-year Party membership at a ceremony on November 9.

Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented the badges to the two former officials.

At the ceremony, Khiem expressed his honour to receive the badge, adding that during his 50 years of work, he always received the Party's leadership, direction, and guidance.

He affirmed that despite retirement, he always upholds the good ideals of communists as well as follows, supports, and contributes to the country's development under the Party's leadership.

Meanwhile, Binh thanked the Party, people, comrades, and colleagues for training, guiding, and helping him to fulfil his tasks during more than 55 years of work.

Binh vows to continue studying and following Ho Chi Minh's morality, ideology, and style, deserving the Party and the people's trust.

Reviewing the performance and contributions of the two former Deputy PMs, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised their efforts for the cause of the Party and the people.

Chinh also hailed the two former officials for their morality and lifestyle, affirming that they are always examples for Government officials and employees to follow./.