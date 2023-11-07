At the meeting between the two delegations. (Photo: VNA)

Informing Zhao about outcomes of his talks with Li Xi, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Commission for Discipline Inspection, Tu emphasised the importance of maintaining high-level exchanges and contacts, as well as cooperation via all channels.Zhao, for his part, also noted that the Party and Government of China regards Vietnam as a priority in the country’s neighbourhood diplomacy, and his belief that Tu’s visit will contribute to further concertising common perceptions reached by the two Party chiefs.The NPC stands ready to enhance cooperation with Vietnam to promote high-level exchanges as well as those between specialised committees, friendship parliamentarians’ groups, and people’s councils of localities, share experience in law-making, and coordinate with Vietnam in regional and international forums, he affirmed.The official commended achievements Vietnam has recorded, particularly in Party building and corruption combat, and expressed his belief that the collaboration of the two Parties’ inspection agencies will contribute to raising the leadership of each Party, as well as the relations between the two Parties and countries in the new situation./.