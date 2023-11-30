Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai (R) and CPPCC Vice Chairman Wang Yong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 30 for a delegation from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) led by its Vice Chairman Wang Yong.

The delegation is on a visit to Vietnam to attend the second friendship exchange between the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the CPPCC and between the VFF chapters of seven Vietnamese border provinces and the CPPCC committees of two Chinese localities sharing the border with Vietnam.

Mai hailed the successful organisation of the friendship exchange, especially at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

She affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always value the support of the Chinese Party, State and people in the past struggle for national independence and the current socialism building and national development cause.

Stressing that China is a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy, Mai expressed her delight at the positive and substantive development of the Vietnam-China relationship.

She suggested the VFF and CPPCC continue enhancing practical cooperation, promoting exchanges between people from all walks of life, especially in border areas, and working together for the development of both countries, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Wang, for his part, briefed the host about the successful outcomes of the second friendship exchange and key cooperation results between the CPPCC and the VFF, thereby nurturing the friendly relations between the Parties, States and people of the two countries.

He affirmed that the CPPCC will continue working closely with the VFF to effectively realise directions and common perceptions reached by the two countries’ leaders. They will bring into full play their core role in enhancing people-to-people cooperation to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, contributing to elevating relations between the two Parties, countries, and their people to a greater height./.