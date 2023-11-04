Politics Geneva Peace Week: Vietnam values regional/ multilateral dialogue, cooperation In today's complex interconnected global context, the role of diplomacy, dialogue, trust building, and multilateral cooperation, especially that played by regional organisations such as ASEAN, has become more important than ever, said a Vietnamese diplomat.

Politics Cambodian NA leader stresses significance of cooperation with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang paid a courtesy call to President of the host country’s new-tenure National Assembly (NA) Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on November 3.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Workshop talks Vietnam-Argentina comprehensive partnership The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina and the National University of Tres de Febrero (UNTREF) in Buenos Aires have co-organised a workshop on the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.