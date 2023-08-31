Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of passengers passing through Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on August 31 increased by 15% from a day earlier, ahead of the four-day National Day holiday from September 1-4, the airport's leader has said.



According to the flight schedule on August 31, there were about 566 flights, including 234 international and 332 domestic ones.



The number of passengers was estimated at nearly 85,000, including roughly 57,000 domestic and 28,000 foreign ones.



The airport has also rolled out aviation security measures for the important holiday.



When in need of assistance, passengers could reach the airport hotline at the toll-free number 1900636535, or a hotline to provide feedback on service quality at 0389166566 and the website http://noibaiairport.vn./.