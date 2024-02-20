Path to modern north-south hi-speed railway construction outlined
The building of the north-south hi-speed rail line must ensure modern, cohesive, and sustainable elements in line with the Politburo’s guideline as outlined in Conclusion No. 49-KL/TW, permanent Government members made the conclusion in a document issued by the Government Office on February 19.
Illustrative image (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The building of the north-south hi-speed rail line must ensure modern, cohesive, and sustainable elements in line with the Politburo’s guideline as outlined in Conclusion No. 49-KL/TW, permanent Government members made the conclusion in a document issued by the Government Office on February 19.
They requested that the project be integrated into a comprehensive planning framework, incorporating strategic forecasts of transportation demand across all modes of aviation, road, rail, maritime, and inland waterways, over the long term.
About the investment scenario, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) was asked to continue conducting a thorough research and collecting feedback from numerous experts to select the most appropriate course of action.
Further attention must be paid to finetuning the institutional framework, including the revised Railway Law and site clearance mechanism, and restructuring the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).
The ministry must work closely with the Government Office to explore the establishment of a task force to carry out the project, led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.
An optimal solution to the project should be submitted to the permanent Government members and Politburo in March while a feasibility study report for the project must be presented to the National Assembly for consideration this year.
Other tasks were also assigned to other ministries and centrally-run municipal and provincial People’s Committees.
The ministry was responsible for coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to urgently work with the Chinese side to finalise a memorandum of understanding regarding investment in three railway lines of Lao Cai - Hanoi – Hai Phong, Hanoi - Dong Dang, and Ha Long - Mong Cai, among others./.