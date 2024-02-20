Business Metfone celebrates 15 years of operation in Cambodia Metfone under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) marked its 15 years of operation in Cambodia at a ceremony held in Phnom Penh on February 19.

Business Rice sector works on 5 billion USD export target Vietnam's rice exports are expected to continue their upward trajectory this year, toward a milestone of 5 billion USD in turnover.

Business First container of Ha Giang pickled daikon in 2024 exported to Japan The first container of pickled daikon in 2024 from the northern province of Ha Giang was exported to Japan on February 19 within the cooperation in the value chain linkage between Ha Giang and the Vietnam Misaki Co., Ltd.