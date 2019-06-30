Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

As many as 61 patients from the central region and the Central Highlands got free surgical operations to mend their congenital deformities from June 17-28 at the Hue Central Hospital.This comes within the framework of a charitable programme jointly held by the hospital and the ReSurge International of the US. The patients, mostly children, were selected from the 130 cases.ReSurge International is an organization originating from the Standford University of the US, pioneering in performing free operations in developing countries.Meanwhile, from June 29-July 3, the Thai Nguyen Central Hospital in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, the Operation Smile Viet Nam and the Thai Nguyen provincial fund for the children will conduct free checks and operations for 100 children with harelip from a number of northern mountainous provinces.This is an activity in response to the Month of Action for Children this year with the motto of “Joint work for poor and ethnic minority children”, “Fair development chances for children” and “No children left behind”.The Operation Smile Viet Nam started its work in 1994, conducting operations on children with the deformity. The organisation pledged to assist the fund with over 10 billion VND (about 430,000 USD) this year.-VNA