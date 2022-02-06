Peach blossoms – the symbol of Tet
Traditionally, the Tet holidays are days of relaxation, family reunion, happiness and joy. Just as many people in the West buy pine trees for the Christmas holiday, Vietnamese often buy many types of flowers and plants to decorate their house in the special period. Peach blossoms and kumquat trees are common in the north while southern people prefer apricot blossoms for Tet. (Photo: Vietnam+)
A peach blossom garden in Phu Thuong village. Nhat Tan flower village and neighbouring villages like Nghi Tam, Tu Lien, Phu Thuong that are well known for ornamental plants, especially peach blossoms (Photo: Vietnam+)
In Hanoi, Phu Thuong, Quang Ba, and Nhat Tan villages are famous for growing peach blossoms. The cultivation is considered an art that has been passed down from generation to generation (Photo: Vietnam+)
Peach blossoms are more than a decoration item as their vivid beauty and profound meaning form a big part of the life of Vietnamese people whenever Tet comes. They are considered a demonstration of novelty, proliferation and development, so it can deliver health, peace and good luck to people when a new year comes. (Photo: Vietnam+)
