Society Award winning design is the future of PPE A group of teenage scientists have developed a futuristic face mask they hope can be a Personal Protective Equipment game changer.

Society Korean murder suspect arrested in HCM City Police in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28 arrested a Korean man who is suspected of murdering and dismembering his compatriot in a rented house in district 7.

Society Locals preserve value of Vietnamese brocade Preservation of traditional Vietnamese brocade helps not only highlight cultural values but also contribute to socio-economic development and improves the quality of life for ethnic minorities.

Society Citizens with major contributions to community honoured National Assembly Chairwoman attended a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) in Hanoi on November 28 to honour outstanding organisations and individuals who made major contributions to the community.