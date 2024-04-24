Business French auction house to open office in Vietnam ​ France’s Millon Auction House has decided to open its representative office in Vietnam, and is preparing necessary steps for the official opening of the office in the near future.

Business 3,400 taels of SJC-branded gold bars successfully auctioned The State Bank of Vietnam auctioned 16,800 taels of SJC-branded gold bars in Hanoi on April 23. This is the first auction of this kind in 11 years.

Business HCM City seeks to draw remittances in infrastructure A seminar aimed at channeling overseas remittances into infrastructure took place in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, given that remittances to the city reached 9.46 billion USD in 2023, nearly three times higher than foreign direct investment (FDI), according to official statistics.

Sci-Tech FPT, NVIDIA ink MoU to build 200 million USD AI factory Vietnam’s tech giant FPT plans to build a 200 million USD artificial intelligence (AI) factory using Nvidia's graphics chips and software, as announced on April 23 in a comprehensive strategic partnership with NVIDIA.