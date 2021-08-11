Petrol prices kept unchanged in latest review
Retail petrol prices remain unchanged in the latest periodic review made by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on August 11.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Retail petrol prices remain unchanged in the latest periodic review made by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on August 11.
The retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel is kept at no more than 20,498 VND (0.89 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III remains at no more than 21,681 VND per litre.
The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene dropped 202 VND and 219 VND to 16,173 VND and 15,179 VND per litre, respectively.
The ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to keep domestic prices in line with prices on the global market./.