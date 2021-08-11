Business Vingroup sets up new energy, AI subsidiaries Two new subsidiaries under the Vietnamese conglomerate VinGroup – the VinES Energy Solutions JSC (VinES) and VinAI Artificial Intelligence Application and Research JSC (VinAI) – have been established with charter capital of 1,000 billion VND (43.68 million USD) and 425 billion VND, respectively.

Business Drastic measures applied to ensure fast customs clearance amid COVID-19 Numerous solutions have been rolled out to deal with the congestion at seaports and make customs clearance process faster amid impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business King Coffee announces project connecting farm produce suppliers TNI King Coffee Ltd. has launched the “Happy Farmers” project, which serves a bridge that links long–term cooperation with reputable and capable Vietnamese suppliers, aiming to bring Vietnamese farm produce to the world.