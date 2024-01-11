Petrol prices revised up on January 11
Retail prices of petrol were revised up in the latest adjustment on January 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
At a petrol station in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Retail prices of petrol were revised up in the latest adjustment on January 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
The prices of E5 RON92 and RON 95-III increased by 35 VND and 19 VND to no more than 22,041 VND (0.9 USD) and 21,935 VND per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, the costs of diesel and kerosene were capped at 19,707 VND and 20,331 VND per litre, rising by 339 VND and 374 VND, respectively. Mazut oil was sold for a maximum of 15,815 VND per kg, up 320 VND.
The two ministries decided to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for mazut oil, at 300 VND per kilogramme, the same as the previous adjustment./.