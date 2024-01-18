Business Vietnam plays constructive role in IPEF discussions: US Ambassador Vietnam has been a very good partner of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) launched by the United States in May 2022, and the country has been playing a constructive role in the IPEF discussions, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper spoke to the Vietnam News Agency.

Unpacking IPEF: Why the new trade bloc matters to Vietnam Vietnam's early engagement in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) highlights its proactive stance as one of the first countries to join the discussions initiated by the US in May 2022. However, the new mechanism and its relevance to Vietnam are yet to be widely known by the Vietnamese public.

Hai Duong lures additional 1.5 billion USD The northern province of Hai Duong recently granted investment certificates to 27 domestic and foreign enterprises with a total registered capital of 1.5 billion US, including several projects worth hundreds of million US dollars.

Surge in vegetable, rice, coffee orders signals prosperous year Vegetables, rice, and coffee have seen a surge in orders right from the beginning of 2024, signaling a busy year ahead despite challenges in the global trade.