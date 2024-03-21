Petrol prices revised up by more than 700 VND per litre. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol prices were revised up by more than 700 VND per litre from 3pm on March 21 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail price of E5RON92 rose by 729 VND to 23,219 VND (0.94 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III increased by 741 VND per litre to 24,284 VND per litre.



The prices of diesel, and kerosene went up 465 VND, 560 VND to 21,014 VND per litre and 21,266 VND per litre, respectively.



With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund./.