Petrol prices up nearly 1,000 VND per litre
Retail petrol prices increase by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 11 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Retail petrol prices increased by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
This is the third consecutive increase of petrol prices in 2022 and the fourth in a row.
Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel rose by 962 VND to a maximum of 25,322 VND (1.12 USD) per litre, while that of E5RON92 rose 976 VND to no more than 24,571 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene went up 962 VND and 958 VND per litre, respectively.
The management of petrol prices is to ensure the implementation of the goal of inflation control and market stabilisation from the beginning of 2022, support people and businesses that are facing difficulties due to COVID-19, and encourage the use of biofuel to protect the environment./.