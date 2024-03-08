Business AG&P LNG acquires 49% stake of Cai Mep LNG Terminal LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, announced on March 7 that it has acquired a 49% stake in Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Ba Ria- Vung Tau province in southern Vietnam.

Business VinaCapital Ventures invests in Vietnam-based video conferencing provider VinaCapital Ventures, the technology investment vehicle of VinaCapital Group, has announced its investment in Quickom, a Vietnam-based video conferencing communication provider with proprietary and US-patented technology. It is leading the current 1.5 million USD seed funding round.

Business Vung Tau-Con Dao high-speed ferry launched A high-speed ferry service connecting Vung Tau city (in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau), Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao island (in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province) was launched on March 8 by Phu Quoc Express JSC.

Business Vietnamese pepper & spice sector targets sustainability, comprehensiveness Participants at an ongoing conference in Hanoi share views on how to develop the domestic pepper and spice sector sustainably and comprehensively in the time ahead.