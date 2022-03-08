Phan Thiet coastal shophouses - a magnet for investors
Shophouses remain a bright sport in the resort real estate segment.Hanoi (VNA) - Domestic visitors’ thirst for travel and the attention from international tourists to Vietnam are expected to help fuel a strong wave of travel in the time ahead. This is forecast to be a catalyst for tourism property and boost the shophouse business potential in large-scale resort complexes.
Tourism shows positive recovery signs
Data from the General Statistics Office show that Vietnam welcomed 29,500 foreign visitors in February, up 49.6 percent month on month and 169.6 percent year on year. The two-month international arrivals stood at 49,200, surging 71.7 percent from the same period last year.
These are encouraging signs indicating the gradual recovery of Vietnam’s tourism and also creating momentum for resort real estate.
Booking a three-day and two-night stay at a resort complex in Phan Thiet city (Binh Thuan province), Lan Anh and her family from Ho Chi Minh City went on holiday together after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. She chose this coastal city since it is near HCM City, enabling her family to go by their own car to ensure safety from the pandemic.
“My family consists of both the elderly and small children, so the resorts with sufficient facilities and near the sea are always my priority choice. At this point of time, many resorts are also offering promotions to attract customers, so room prices as well as service experience are relatively attractive,” she explained.
The resorts and resort complexes with sufficient facilities and in close proximity to the sea are always the top choice of tourists.Coastal shophouses - an attraction to investors
DKRA Vietnam said shophouses in urban areas remain a bright spot in the resort property segment, with growth in both supply and demand.
It predicted that this year, the condotel and shophouse supply will stand at 10,000 units, mostly in the provinces of Binh Thuan and Ba Ria - Vung Tau, and the island city of Phu Quoc.
One of the products showing the attractiveness of the tourism property market at present is the shophouses at NovaWorld Phan Thiet in Phat Thiet city, Binh Thuan province. It is said to gather a number of factors meeting the current market trend thanks to its proximity to HCM City.
Once Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway is completed in September 2022, it will take travellers only an over-two-hour drive to reach this complex. Besides, Phan Thiet airport is also under construction and scheduled to have its first phase put into operation this year.
The management board of the Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway project said in late 2021 that this road could be completed one to three months ahead of schedule. This information has made the properties located near the expressway like NovaWorld Phan Thiet “hotter” than ever.
In addition to traffic convenience, the project of Novaland also benefits from the local all-year-round warm weather, beautiful landscapes with crystal clear seawater and long sand beaches, and diverse cuisine, meeting the demand of many customer segments.
Those natural advantages have been combined in harmony with the shophouses’ designs, typically the limited-edition ones launched recently in the Ocean Residence, Star Avenue or Festival Town zones of the project.
The newly debuted shophouses have immediately attracted investors’ attention and gained a foothold in the market.
Many well-experienced investors held that the charm of these shophouses comes from their convenient location and the limited number of units launched.
To fully optimise these rare units’ potential, they are situated along big roads, the ones traversing central areas or connecting with expressways so as to easily welcome tourists and local residents to this complex.
The two-front Ocean Residence shophouses boast a prime location.The proximity to a chain of modern facilities in the NovaWorld Phan Thiet project also give the shophouses more business opportunities.
In particular, this 1,000ha project gathers hundreds of entertainment and shopping facilities, along with healthcare, sports, and meeting services, suitable for both short and long holidays, M.I.C.E (meeting, incentive, convention, exhibition) tourism, and wellness tourism.
The shophouses of NovaWorld Phan Thiet hold advantages for both business and residency purposes, turning them into not only a short-term investment but also an asset with high value potential in the future.
