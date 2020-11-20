ASEAN Chairman’s Statement of the 37th ASEAN Summit: Cohesive and Responsive The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings took place virtually from November 12-15. ASEAN leaders agreed to issue the Chairman's Statement of the 37th ASEAN Summit at the end of the event.

ASEAN ASEAN+3 energy ministers pledge to push sustainable post-pandemic recovery Energy ministers of ASEAN countries and partners have affirmed their commitment to pursue sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery measures by strengthening partnerships and renovation to ensure energy security, transformation, and recovery.

ASEAN ASEAN transitioning towards sustainable energy Renewable energy plays an increasingly important role in the diversification of energy supplies, which helps fulfil targets in climate change adaptation and reduces the negative impacts of excessive energy use, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An said on November 20.

ASEAN EU, ASEAN look towards bilateral free trade agreement: Ambassador Concluding a region‐to‐region free trade agreement (FTA) is an objective which the EU and ASEAN share, Ambassador of the EU to ASEAN Igor Driesmans asserted.