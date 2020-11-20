Phase II of ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation adopted
Hanoi (VNA) – The second phase of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) for the 2021-2025 period was adopted during the 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AEM 38) on November 20.
The theme of the Phase II is “Enhancing energy connectivity and, market integration in ASEAN to achieve energy security, accessibility, affordability and sustainability for all” with a new sub-theme of “Accelerating energy transition and strengthening energy resilience through greater innovation and cooperation.”
The APAEC Phase II was developed by the APAEC Drafting Committee (ADC) which is chaired by Singapore and co-chaired by Vietnam with strong support from the ASEAN member states, specialised energy bodies, sub-sector networks, the ASEAN Secretariat and the ASEAN Centre for Energy.
The development of APAEC Phase II considered the global energy trends such as the energy transition, global economic growth, impacts of COVID-19, the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals No. 7 (SDG7) and the 4th Industrial Revolution.
The APAEC Phase II will continue to advance ASEAN energy cooperation through seven programme areas - ASEAN power grid, trans-ASEAN gas pipeline, coal and clean coal technology, energy efficiency and conservation, renewable energy, regional energy policy and planning and civilian nuclear energy.
Greater efforts will be taken to promote various technologies such as hydrogen, battery and energy storage, carbon capture utilisation and storage, solar PV, bioenergy, waste to energy, smart energy system and electrified vehicles.
The ASEAN member states will continue to promote multilateral electricity trading, development of a common gas market, clean coal technology and digitalisation in the energy sector.
They committed to make greater efforts to complete the bloc’s target of securing 23 percent of its primary from renewable sources by 2025.
The delegates also looked at the sixth ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO6), the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) and the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline (TAGP)./.