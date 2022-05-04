Philippine boxers train in Thailand ahead of SEA Games 31
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) has chosen Thailand to hold training courses for its fighters ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which, its President Ed Picson said, is a carefully considered decision to help athletes make necessary preparations.
Picson said recently that he had discussed the matter with ABAP coaches, led by Australian mentor Don Abnett, and they saw little reason to worry about sharing a training camp with the Thai fighters who remain the biggest threat to the Philippine boxers at SEA Games 31.
"If they can see us, we can see them," he said, noting that the cost and benefit of it was considered, and Vietnamese boxers are also training in Thailand.
The main factor behind the decision is the quality of training, he added.
The Philippine boxers will fly straight to Hanoi from Bangkok on May 13.
At the coming Games, they will try to defend their overall title after winning seven gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the previous SEA Games in Manila in 2019.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. The Games will feature over 40 sports, and 526 events with the attendance of some 10,000 athletes and officials from 11 Southeast Asian countries.
This will be the second time that Vietnam has hosted the Games, after the first in 2003./.
