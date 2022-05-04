ASEAN Timor Leste athletes to compete at seven sports in SEA Games 31 Athletes of Timor Leste will compete at seven sports of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by Vietnam from May 12 to 23.

ASEAN Singapore to scrap most COVID-19 restrictions from April 26 Singapore will remove most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions from April 26 and ease its entry requirements for travellers as the city-state has seen a decline in new daily infections, the Ministry of Health said.