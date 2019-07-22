Alan Peter Cayetano arrives at the House of Representatives for the opening of the first regular session of 18th Congress.(Source: philstar.com)



- The House of Representatives of the Philippines on July 22 elected Alan Peter Cayetano as the 22nd Speaker of the House.Earlier, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte endorsed Cayetano's Speakership.Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Cayetano, 48, will be the Speaker in the first 15 months. After that, a new Speaker will be named, he added.Cayetano was named as Foreign Secretary in 2017. He resigned in 2018 to run for a seat in the House of Representatives in May 2019.Vicente Sotto was reelected as Senate President.-VNA