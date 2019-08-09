Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to recruit and train up to 10,000 elite special forces to fight the growing threat of Islamic State-affiliated terror groups. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to recruit and train up to 10,000 elite special forces to fight the growing threat of Islamic State-affiliated terror groups.

“We are facing so many fronts. I need more soldiers. I would need about an additional of 7,000-10,000 Special Action Force troopers since the problem is getting bigger and bigger,” Xinhua News Agency quoted Duterte as saying. He made the statement before newly-promoted PNP officers at the presidential palace on August 8.



He asked PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde to begin the recruitment process, and stressed the need for the coming dangers ahead due to the migration of Islamic State militants to Southeast Asia.



Philippine authorities accused the local IS-affiliated groups like the Abu Sayyaf Group and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters of harbouring foreign fighters who managed to slip into the country.



Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said last month that the BIFF and the ASG were harbouring at least seven foreign terrorists who were in Mindanao to train Filipinos to become suicide bombers.-VNA