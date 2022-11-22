Hanoi (VNA) – The House of Representatives of the Philippines on November 21 adopted a resolution that would effectively boost bilateral ties with Vietnam through the establishment of the Philippine-Vietnam Parliamentarians’ Friendship Society.

The resolution was passed ahead of the upcoming visit to the Philippines by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, slated for November 23-25.

The resolution said among the ten member countries of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Philippines and Vietnam have developed a special relation through the years anchored on shared goals, common visions, and mutual interests for the benefit of their peoples and towards a genuinely peaceful and productive path in regional cooperation.

“As a member of the ASEAN, the Philippines accords great importance to its continuing friendship with the member countries, especially with Vietnam, and views the friendship and historical ties of solidarity and cooperation among the Southeast Asian countries as essential elements to attain peace and prosperity in the region,” the resolution said.

“ It is the mutual desire of the Philippines and Vietnam to deepen and broaden their joint efforts towards the attainment of regional peace and prosperity, foster mutual understanding and cooperation and further strengthen the ties of friendship and solidarity between them through the friendship society,” it further said, adding that to further strengthen the long-standing friendship, the Philippines and Vietnam have pledged to continue the exchange of visits by their respective parliamentarians.

NA Chairman Hue's upcoming visit to the Philippines will be the first made by a senior Vietnamese leader this year and the NA Chairman after 16 years. It will be also the first trip to the Philippines made by a foreign leader following its general election in May.

It will also show Vietnam's respect for the new leadership of the Philippines and the Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership after the two countries celebrated the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties last year./.

