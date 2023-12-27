Hanoi (VNA) - The 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels in November remain safe, the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed.



They were allowed to contact their families and said they are safe onboard the ship, DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac told a local television interview on December 27 as reported by Xinhua news agency.



The official said the office received reports that the ship is still off the coast of Yemen.



The Filipino sailors were among the crewmembers of a cargo vessel taken hostage by the force in the Red Sea in November. Local media reported that 25 people were on board, including those from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania./.