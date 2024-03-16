World Indonesia lifts oil exploitation Indonesia’s Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) will strive to achieve oil lifting production in 2024 so as not to be less than 600,000 BOPD amid challenges at the beginning of the year.

World Extreme weather looms over Indonesia Floods affected more than 16,700 people in at least 11 areas in Indonesia’s Central Java and East Java last week, of them 280 forced to flee to safer places, the country's National Disaster Mitigation Agency reported.

World Malaysia has best overall investment conditions among Asia’s E&D countries: Milken Institute The US’s Milken Institute has announced its Global Opportunity Index (GOI) 2024 report, with Malaysia named as the country with the best overall investment condition among emerging and developing (E&D) nations in Asia.

World Thailand to send 3,000 skilled shipbuilding workers to RoK Thai Minister of Labour Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn reached an agreement to send 3,000 Thai skilled shipbuilding workers to the Republic of Korea (RoK), during his trip to Seoul on March 13.