Philippines sets Guinness record for largest human image of an organ
The Philippines on March 16 set a new Guinness World Record for “largest human lung formation” ahead of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day.
(Photo: https://www.philstar.com/)
Accordingly, the Southeast Asian nation officially surpassed India's world record for the largest number of participants in creating the largest human lung formation in response to World TB Day this year, with over 5,596 participants gathered at Quirino Grandstand, Manila.
Initiated by the Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines in collaboration with development partners, the activity aims to raise global awareness about TB and eliminating stigma related to the disease.
In an statement, Philippine Minister of Health Herbosa said TB continues to be a global concern even in 2024 and it is also one of the leading causes of death even though it can be cured.
With over a million cases, the Philippines has the third-highest number of TB cases worldwide, he added.
Herbosa said the attempt to break the Guinness World Record isn't just about setting records, it’s a call to action and a show of shared commitment of the Philippines to overcome the challenges posed by tuberculosis.
Previously, the largest human image of an organ consists of 5,003 participants, achieved by Lung Care Foundation and Petronet LNG in New Delhi, India on 23 December 2017.
Around 70 Filipinos die everyday from TB, a serious illness caused by a bacteria affecting the lungs, according to the 2023 data of DOH.
According to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), thanks to global efforts in the fight against TB, 75 million lives have been saved since 2000./.