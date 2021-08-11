ASEAN ASEAN, Pacific island nations bolster labour cooperation with Australia Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh, as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Canberra (ACC), on August 10 presided over a meeting between representatives of ASEAN nations and Pacific island countries on labour issues.

ASEAN E-commerce brings more momentum for economic recovery in Southeast Asia The annual ASEAN Online Sale Day is being held from August 8 to 10, creating an avenue for retailers across various sectors to showcase their offerings and reach out to the larger regional market, China’s Xinhua reported.

World COVID-19: Laos works to tackle high number of arrivals, Indonesia extends social restrictions Laos is strengthening its quarantine and medical capacity in response to an increasing number of people with COVID-19 entering the nation, while Indonesian President Joko Widodo has extended the public activity restrictions (PPKM) levels 4 and 3 in Java and Bali by another week to August 16.

World Malaysia's economy sees many positive signals Data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) on August 9 showed that Malaysia's manufacturing revenue in June increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year to 124.4 billion RM (29.6 billion USD) and up 1.3 percent from the previous month.