In Sangkran Wat Phnom 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Authorities of the Cambodian capital city have issued a directive urging tourists to respect traffic laws during the upcoming traditional Khmer New Year, Chol Chnam Thmey.

The directive prohibits activities such as spraying water, throwing water bags and applying powder on others while crossing the street, as well as other disorderly and dangerous behaviors.

The Phnom Penh authorities will hold the traditional New Year celebration called Sankranta at the historical and cultural landmark of Wat Phnom from April 13-16, including rituals to welcome the celestial guardians of the new year, Buddha processions, sand mountain sculpting, Buddha statue bathing, exhibitions of ancient paintings and cultural artifacts, music performances and folk games./.