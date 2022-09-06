Opening the event, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang emphasized that 2022 is a significant year to bilateral ties between Vietnam and Laos.

The exhibition, which was jointly held by the VNA and the Lao News Agency KPL, showcases more than 100 outstanding photos from their archives.

They reflect the special ties between Vietnam and Laos, demonstrating the close-knit comradeship between the two countries’ Parties and peoples during the struggles for national independence in the past as well as national development and defence efforts at present.

They also highlight the special friendship founded by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders, revolutionaries, and peoples.

Beautiful images of the Vietnam - Laos friendship will continue to be captured by VNA and KPL reporters to contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, according to Trang./.

VNA