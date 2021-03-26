Society VUFO plays key role in people-to-people diplomacy The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) will play a crucial role in people-to-people diplomacy and mobilisation of foreign non-governmental aids, according to its statutes recently approved by the Prime Minister.

Society Vietnam, US experts share DNA analysis methods to address war legacies US experts introduced the latest DNA analysis methods to serve the search of people missing during the war, at a workshop jointly held by the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on March 25. ​

Society 90th founding anniversary of the Youth Union After the national reunification in 1975, under the leadership of the Party, the youth union generations have continuously made marked contributions to the cause of national construction and defense, affirming their pioneering and pivotal role.

Society Hanoi to provide free wifi at more tourist spots Hanoi will install free public wifi systems at more tourist spots to better serve visitors to the capital city.