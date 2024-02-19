Culture - Sports Yen Tu Spring Festival opens in Quang Ninh The Yen Tu Spring Festival, one of the largest and longest festival in the north, kicks off in Uong Bi city of the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 19, or the 10th day of the first lunar month.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese team ranks fifth in Clipper Round World Yacht Race The Vietnamese sailing team named "Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam" finished in fifth place in the 2023-2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race after docking at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh at 10:35 am on February 19.

Culture - Sports Tet celebration held for Vietnamese in Japan More than 300 Vietnamese people living in the central and southern regions of Japan on February 18 gathered at a festival in Hiroshima prefecture to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) of the Dragon.