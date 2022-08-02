As part of the Phu Yen Culture and Tourism Week, 74 chefs attended the culinary programme to process 101 tuna dishes on the spot.

The event aims to honour tuna fishing of Phu Yen fishermen, encourage them to pursue the profession and introduce the specialty dishes of the province to tourists nationwide.

The organisation has also granted a national record certificate to Song Cau town in Phu Yen district for the largest number of lobster dishes cooked on July 31 during the closing ceremony of the Lobster Festival celebrated in the locality.

Blessed with a long coastline, Phu Yen province has the advantage of a rich source of seafood, particularly lobster and tuna.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Phu Yen tourism industry has achieved a breakthrough. The total number of tourists to Phu Yen in the first seven months of the year was over 900,000, an increase of 177 per cent over the same period.

The province aims to welcome about two million tourists, including more than 20,000 international visitors, and earn a tourism revenue of about 86 million USD./.

VNA