Pilot safe in Quang Nam’s military aircraft crash
A military aircraft crashed in Dien Ban township, the central province of Quang Nam, at noon on January 9, with the pilot on board successfully parachuting out.
No ground casualties were reported from the accident.
The Su-22, based in neighbouring Da Nang city, encountered an accident during a routine training session, the cause of which was initially determined as a loss of control.
Further investigations are underway./.