Society Korean educational organisation provides free health checks in Long An Nearly 70 medical staff and volunteers from the Wonkwang Education Foundation, the Republic of Korea, have been offering free health checks to people in the southern province of Long An.

Society Fishermen’s awareness improves, Tien Giang records no IUU fishing cases The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has recorded no violations related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 2023 and several previous years, thanks to the administration's efforts to raise fishermen’s awareness of consequences of IUU practices.

Society RoK students experience daily life, educational activities in Hanoi Teachers and students from ChungcheonBuk province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have participated in educational activities and experienced daily life along with students in Hanoi under a week-long cultural and educational exchange programme in the 2023 – 2024 academic year between the two localities, which was disrupted for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Son La-funded park in Lao province inaugurated A friendship park project funded by the Party Committee and authorities of the northwestern province of Son La was inaugurated at a ceremony in Laos’s Xaysomboun province on January 7.