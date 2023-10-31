Society Public security ministry launches cooperation with Korea Coast Guard Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received Kim Byung Ro, Commander of the central region coast guard under the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), in Hanoi on October 30.

Society Vietnam, Canada co-host UN Logistics Officer Course The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department on October 30 opened the United Nations Logistics Officer Course 2023 co-chaired by Vietnam and Canada within the framework of the latter’s Military Training & Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Society Official calls for constructive dialogue on religious issues between Vietnam, US A Vietnamese delegation paid a working visit to the US from October 10-22 during which Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang called on both sides to increase constructive dialogue to clarify religious issues and avoid misunderstandings that may impact bilateral relations.