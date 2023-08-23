Business EVFTA positively affecting Vietnam's trade with EU, Germany: Expert The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which has been effective for three years, has generated positive results, reflected by a record in the trade between Vietnam and the EU, including Germany, according to Dr. Daniel Müller, Regional Manager for ASEAN at the German Asia-Pacific Business Association.

Business Hung Yen aims to promote economic growth of riverside areas The northern province of Hung Yen has implemented a project to promote economic development of the land stretches along the banks of Hong and Luoc rivers in the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030, aiming to make an economic breakthrough for the potential areas.

Business Project launched to increase Cao Son coal mine's capacity Cao Son Coal Joint Stock Company under Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) has launched a project to restore, expand and increase the capacity of Cao Son coal mine in Cam Pha city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.

Business Direct air service between South Jeolla, Khanh Hoa to be launched in October A direct air route linking the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s South Jeolla province and Vietnam’s central province of Khanh Hoa will be put into operation from late October, the Korean southwestern province’s authorities announced on August 21.