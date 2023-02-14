Plum blossoms on Ha Giang’s rocky plateau
Ha Giang stone plateau is entering its most beautiful time of year, with the pink of peach blossoms, the yellow of mustard flowers, and the pure white of plum blossoms offering a picturesque scene.
-
On the opening days of the Lunar New Year, white plum blossoms blanket the hills and mountains, creating a breathtakingly beautiful sight. (Photo: VNA)
-
White plum fields bloom in Tat Nga commune, Meo Vac district. (Photo: VNA)
-
The pure white of the plum blossoms stands out against the green mountains. (Photo: VNA)
-
Plum blossoms bloom from late January to February and are usually in full bloom for two or three weeks. (Photo: VNA)
-
Visitors to highland villages will feel as though they have stepped into a wonderland. (Photo: VNA)