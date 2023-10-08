PM appreciates initiatives helping Vietnam overcome pandemic
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (third from righ) presents awards to those with outstanding initiatives. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in Hanoi on October 8 to summarise a programme on 1 million initiatives to overcome difficulties and fight the COVID-19 pandemic launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).
According to the VGCL, the programme, launched on September 1, 2021, has received more than 2 million initiatives, with many producing high profit values which totalled up to 33 trillion VND (1.35 billion USD).
Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said that the initiatives have demonstrated the creativity and intelligence of Vietnamese workers to promptly adapt to living and working conditions in the context of the pandemic’s complicated developments, and in the new normal period, making important contributions to stabilising and restoring production and business activities of enterprises and implementing the political tasks of agencies and units.
Vietnam has gone through unforgettable days of preventing and fighting the pandemic which were full of pains and losses, but also extremely emotional and prideworthy. The country has flexibly adapted to, effectively controlled the pandemic, and is stepping up socio-economic development recovery and development, which has been highly appreciated by the international community, he said.
However, in the coming time, as many difficulties and challenges will continue, it is necessary to have the engagement of the entire political system, people and businesses to successfully implement the 2023 socio-economic development plan, the 2021-2025 socio-economic development programme and the 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030, PM Chinh stressed.
At the event, the Government leader, and leaders of ministries, sectors and agencies presented awards to 33 collectives, 46 authors and groups of authors with outstanding initiatives selected in the programme./.