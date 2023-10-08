Society Vietnamese citizens in Israel remain safe amid severe conflict Vietnamese citizens, including the Vietnamese community, officials on business trips and tourists to Israel, have remained safe amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas militants that caused hundreds of casualties in recent days, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society Forum promotes youth’s engagement in digital transformation The role of the youth in digital transformation was highlighted at the 7th International Students Science Forum, which was held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 6-8.

Society Scraps of fabric turned into artworks Without using any brushes or paint, artist Nguyen Thu Huyen turns scrap pieces of fabric into works of art, mostly depicting women.

Society PM chairs teleconference on combating IUU fishing Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 7 chaired a teleconference on the promotion of solutions to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and preparations for the fourth inspection of Vietnam’s related efforts by the European Commission (EC) team.