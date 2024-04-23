The factory of the Yen Bai Cement and Minerals JSC in Yen Binh district, Yen Bai province, where the accident happened (Photo: VNA)

Right after learning about the accident, the PM sent his condolences to the families of the victims and directed proivncial leaders to come to the scene and instruct the fixing of its consequences.The PM requested the head of the provincial People’s Committee to give timely support to families of the deceased and assist the injured, while directing authorised agencies to clarify the reasons behind the incident and dealing with the consequences, thus stabilising the factory's production.It is necessary to define the responsibilities of organisations and individuals in the accident and strictly handle violations (if any), the PM stressed, asking for the strengthening of inspection and examination to discover and handle violations of regulations on labour safety during the manufacturing of construction materials in Yen Bai, thus absolutely not letting similar cases occur.The Ministry of Public Security was requested to direct and coordinate with the police of Yen Bai and relevant agencies to promptly investigate the case and strictly handle legal violations (if any).Meanwhile, the Ministry of Construction was asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Lalour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the People’s Committee of Yen Bai and relevant agencies to review regulations, standards and procedures of exploiting and processing minerals for cement, thus fixing shortcomings and ensuring absolute safety for labourers, according to the dispatch./.